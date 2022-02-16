The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Coachella Drops Covid-19 Requirements

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Coachella line up

press handout

Coachella Drops Covid-19 Requirements

 

Coachella is finally returning for the first time in two years and it may feel just like old times with friends.  When festival goers visit the website they will now see that Coachella has decided to drop all COVID-19 precautions, meaning that vaccination status, test results, and mask mandates are officially not required or even a factor at all. Any and every one attending this year’s festival can now do so without having to show proof of vaccination, produce a negative COVID test result or even be expected to wear a mask. However, festival organizers did note that the new rules are subject to “change at any time” pending any local ordinances.

 

With headliners like Ye, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, likely to draw a ginormous crowd, festival goers are warned on the Coachella website that COVID-19 is an “extremely contagious disease” and that attendees are responsible for their own health.

 

 

 

How do you feel about festivals and concerts lifting their COVID-19 guidelines?

 

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

26 photos Launch gallery

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Continue reading Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Coachella launches festival season and that means festival style to inspire you all Spring and Summer 2018. We rounded up a gallery of all the celebs best festival fashion. Click through our gallery and let us know which looks are your favorite.

Megan Thee Stallion partners with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion

Check Out The New Foundation Megan Thee Stallion Founded On Her 27th Birthday!

 

The H-Town Hottie is celebrating her 27th birthday in a big way!

 

 

“In celebration of my birthday, I’m honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.”

 

We love to see it! If you happen to want to see more of the ‘Savage’ rapper herself, she also just dropped a trailer for her new show with Snapchat.

 

 

Hot girl summer 2022 loading!

 

Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos]

3 photos Launch gallery

Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos]

Continue reading Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_4925449" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Source: Apple Music / Apple Music[/caption] Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for graduation in December with some very hot photos to commemorate her degree. There are several layers to the self-proclaimed Houston Hottie. Megan is an all around talent with many interests outside of the music and countless brand partnerships. The three-time Grammy Award winner found stardom as she was pursuing her college degree at Texas Southern University. Not many artists can say they are a hit-making superstar AND a dedicated college student. https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1364389838103801858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1364389838103801858%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheatsheet.com%2Fentertainment%2Fwhat-college-megan-thee-stallion-attend.html%2F Megan is finally finishing up her degree in December, and she is preparing to celebrate with all of Houston. Her college career first began in the early 2010s when she enrolled at Prairie View A&M University in her home state of Texas. While attending the university, she began uploading videos of herself freestyling on social media, which led to her becoming a viral sensation. Megan took time off from college to further her music career, and later transferred to Texas Southern University, where she is graduating from with a degree in health administration. In early 2020, the rapper told People magazine that she had been taking online courses part-time at TSU to honor her late mother’s legacy. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said of her mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. “She saw me going to school before she passed.” Megan also credits her grandmother for encouraging her to finish college despite her massive achievements, noting that she wants to make the women in her life proud. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school,” Megan Thee Stallion continued. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.” Some might say college has kept Megan Thee Stallion “grounded.” As a successful rapper and businesswoman, she has remained humble and credits her college education for keeping her level-headed. “School has kept me grounded,” Megan told People. “I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.” Megan shared a few graduation photos to social media. She captioned her photo, “Houston show Dec 3rd Graduation Dec 11th Graduation party .” We anticipate the rapper will have a huge celebration with her fellow Houston Hotties. She has big plans upon receiving her degree. Megan shared some her post-graduation goals to People and how she plans to use her degree. She states that she hopes to open an assisted living facility in her native city Houston. “I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly,” she said. “I can’t wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents.” Congrats, Megan Thee Stallion! Enjoy these very spicy photos of the soon-to-be graduate below.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Coachella Drops Covid-19 Requirements  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Gunna & Chloe “You & Me,” Coi Leray…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Answer: Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close