Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Denies Mental Health Allegations

Wendy Williams Denies Mental Health Allegations

Wendy Williams is finally speaking out for the first time ever to address recent reports about her mental health. The 57-year-old’s funds were recently reportedly frozen at Wells Fargo bank. Wendy’s attorney has released a statement where he explains that, “Wendy ‘has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns’.

The statement also confirms issues with Wells Fargo and blames a ‘former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.’

Wendy also believes that, ‘all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.’

The statement adds that she wanted to grant her son ‘authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.’

Read the lengthy statement below:

On behalf of Wendy Hunter, professionally known as Wendy Williams, as counsel to her and her affairs, Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.

During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.

It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs. Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf. Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification. She has spoken to several bank representatives and has even gone into a local branch and discussed this issue with bank managers, as clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind. In fact, Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor.

Wendywantsyoutoknowsheisfine [sic] ;sheisofsoundmindanddisappointedaboutfalselycirculated [sic] statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back. She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend. Wendy says to all her fans, “How you doing?

So, please send her positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

Quick Recap Of Dr. Dre’s Epic Halftime Show

What an epic Halftime Show! Rumor has it, Eminem ‘defied NFL orders’ and took a knee during the half-time performance.

There has been no official statement from the NFL regarding so!

Either way, this goes down in history as one of the most legendary performances the Big Game day has ever seen!

The Queen Mary looked absolutely amazing and shut the house down with her set!

From the transitions to the surprises! Roc Nation management and Interscope delivered an incredible show!

Lebron James, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Nelly, Ciara…all of your favorite celebs and the entire Rams stadium was rocking!

Now this is the #BlackExcellence we want to see all #BlackHistoryMonth!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Denies Mental Health Allegations was originally published on kysdc.com