The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Nicki Minaj On City Girls: “Why Would I Work With Someone Who Doesn’t Like Me!”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

We sat down with The Queen, Nicki Minaj. She has a new song dropping with Lil Baby this Friday called “Do We Have A Problem,” so you know we had to get all the exclusive tea.

 

Nicki Minaj

Source: Radio One / Radio One

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Teases Sultry New Look Ahead Of Her New Collaboration With Lil Baby

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now in this clip Minaj finally clears the air regarding a possible collaboration with City Girls, Young Miami and JT. When asked about a possible collaboration with the Quality Control artists, Nicki was quick to address the elephant in the room stating, “Why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me.”

During her response she also notes that she didn’t always feel that way regarding working with the duo. She even reached out to the label to support the girls during the early stages of their career, but after catching wind of some of the comments made by Young Miami and JT, she decided to decline the invitation.

RELATED: The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

Be sure to tune in to the full interview with Nicki Minaj tomorrow at 9 AM EST with The Morning Hustle!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

Continue reading 14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

[caption id="attachment_247039" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Ah, Nicki Minaj. The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY Minaj is always quick to snap back at haters and people that critique her for career moves, and now its happened again. For the second time, she’s connected with the snitch of a rapper, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for a new song. Of course, rap twitter was angered that she collaborated with the rainbow-haired troll, but the one thing you can’t be mad at is how great she looked in the video. The song, named “Troll,” already has 20 million views on YouTube, but we’d much rather watch the video on mute. Minaj is spotted in several outfits– including nothing but pasties, a furry bikini top, and a red patent leather dress. If you’ve been sleeping on Nicki, peep some of her hottest Instagram shots below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Nicki Minaj On City Girls: “Why Would I Work With Someone Who Doesn’t Like Me!”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Shug Avery…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

#SayWhat: Oscar Mayer Steps Into Skincare With A…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Summer Walker’s New Hairstyle Should Not Raise Eyebrows…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Da Brat And Fiancée Jesseca Dupart Reveal They…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close