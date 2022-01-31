Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child
The news is officially out! Rihanna and her long time, on and off boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together!
The couple debuted her glowing baby bump over the weekend as she wore a hot pink Chanel coat opened mid-way during a stroll through NYC.
The mother to be is absolutely stunning!
Is RihNavy surprised? Not really. A$AP Rocky previously called Rihanna the ‘love of his life’ and has repeatedly said she is “the one.”
So, what do you think they should name their child? Without a doubt the prettiest flyest baby is now baking. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and their growing family.
Meanwhile the fashion icon is not only securing the baby but securing the bag! According to recent reports, the ‘Work’ singer has secured $125 Million in new funding from investors. This brings the total amount raised to $310 million so far. The funds raised will reportedly go towards backing Savage x Fenty’s ongoing expansion into brick and mortar stores.
Rihanna Stars In New Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign Look Book
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Have Until Friday to Secure Lawyer
Young Dolph’s alleged killers are on the clock!
The two men suspected of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph have been given four days from today (Jan 31) to secure a lawyer or they will be forced to work with a court-appointed attorney. During a previous hearing the judge gave them nine days to have information about their decision and at the time, the alleged killers claimed they would hire an attorney with their families’ assistance. It looks as though time is running out as they are facing multiple charges in the death of Young Dolph and they were officially indicted on January 12th. We will keep you posted.
PREACH: 10 Motivating Moments From Late, Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph [Videos]
1. Young Dolph Dropped 20K On Duke Students
Source:Phil_Lewis_ 1 of 10
Back in 2018, Young Dolph gave $20,000 to two Duke student-employees who got fired for playing his song “Get Paid” in a campus coffee shop pic.twitter.com/IDRDL3Ilju— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 17, 2021
2. He Gifted A TX Family With His Lambo
Source:spiffey_griffey 2 of 10
Yung Dolph “gave away” his lambo to a family in Texas. Hopefully they just flip it, because it’s above the taxable gift threshold and the property taxes/insurance on a Lamborghini are probably close to 10-15k a year combined all for a depreciable asset... expensive cars are dumb pic.twitter.com/HPtskhmTpc— Drip Dad (@spiffey_griffey) September 18, 2020
3. Impacting Lives
Source:Navjosh 3 of 10
Last year, Young Dolph gifted his $400k lambo to a super fan whose nail business suffered because of the pandemic.— Navjosh (@Navjosh) November 17, 2021
Dolph also gave the green light to the pregnant fan to sell the car so she can support her growing family 🙏🏽🐬 pic.twitter.com/rfErmoGqgh
4. Dolph's Music Was Timely & RelevantSource:Young Dolph 4 of 10
5. Always Putting Businesses On
Source:RapDose 5 of 10
7 days ago Young Dolph was showing love and promoting a local memphis cookie business he frequents and today they killed him right outside. Sad. pic.twitter.com/CUu307V5ew— KENNY BEAR! (@RapDose) November 17, 2021
6. Dropping Gems
Source:myahendi 6 of 10
Young Dolph speaking nothing but facts 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUdbqJf3xr— *•.¸♡ ᵐʸᵃ ♡¸.•* (@myahendi) November 17, 2021
7. The Influence
Source:MileTyClub 7 of 10
The impact of Young Dolph... pic.twitter.com/HEbQrbmV2s— Rotten Egg (@MileTyClub) November 17, 2021
8. He Was A Great Father To His Two Children
Source:RapDailyNews 8 of 10
Not only was Young Dolph a talented artist but he was a GREAT father pic.twitter.com/O7MxhuVDS8— Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) November 17, 2021
9. The Value in the Vision
Source:iamskeme 9 of 10
Young Dolph dropping gems for some Monday Motivation pic.twitter.com/KZjvYpB59p— DJ SKEME (@iamskeme) November 23, 2020
10. Giving Game
Source:MYCOMEUP 10 of 10
@youngdolph on walking away from 22 Million Dollars -“I stand on this Sh*t”— MYCOMEUP (@MYCOMEUP) April 29, 2021
📽 @mworthofgame ft/ @gilliedakid x @wallo267 & @YoungDolph #entrepreneurialculture #generation #millennial #news #culture #business #comeup #mycomeup #inspiration #motivation #youtube #youtubechannel pic.twitter.com/jHrzCYqafQ
