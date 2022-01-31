Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

The QuickSilva Show
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

WENN/Avalon

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

 

The news is officially out! Rihanna and her long time, on and off boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together!

 

 

The couple debuted her glowing baby bump over the weekend as she wore a hot pink Chanel coat opened mid-way during a stroll through NYC.

 

The mother to be is absolutely stunning!

 

 

 

Is RihNavy surprised? Not really. A$AP Rocky previously called Rihanna the ‘love of his life’ and has repeatedly said she is “the one.”

 

So, what do you think they should name their child? Without a doubt the prettiest flyest baby is now baking. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and their growing family.

 

Meanwhile the fashion icon is not only securing the baby but securing the bag! According to recent reports, the ‘Work’ singer has secured $125 Million in new funding from investors. This brings the total amount raised to $310 million so far. The funds raised will reportedly go towards backing Savage x Fenty’s ongoing expansion into brick and mortar stores.

 

[caption id="attachment_565847" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection[/caption] No, we still don’t have new music from Rihanna, but we definitely got some new lingerie right on time for the lover’s holiday, Valentine’s Day.  The pop star turned makeup mogul and panty slinger stars in the latest “Love On the Edge” campaign for her highly successful lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. It also slickly announced a new collaboration with her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, showing off a new custom color for Savage x Fenty, “Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage.” Rihanna blesses our eyes elegantly rocking pieces from the brand’s latest VIP box set in the latest look book while showing off her newest makeup product. In one look, she is wearing a Lace’d Up Teddy bodysuit in “Goji Berry Red Make Me Blush” while posing with the Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer plus plumper. [caption id="attachment_565848" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection[/caption] In another look, A$AP Rocky’s boo can be seen rocking a Lace’d Up Strappy Cami in “Lilac Pink Make Me Blush,” paired with the matching “Lace’d Up Strappy Short,” just looking as Savage and sexy as she wants to be. [caption id="attachment_565844" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection[/caption] Of course, the collection features other pieces for both the ladies and men to ensure their Valentine’s Day is extra spicy and sexy, well, at least in the bedroom. So fellas and ladies, head over to Savage X Fenty now to browse the collection and get yourself and your significant other some V-day-inspired drip by heading here. https://www.instagram.com/p/CY1xC1MLgzn/ You can thirst over Rihanna and peep more photos from the lookbook in the gallery below. Photo: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

 

Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Kevin Rawls

Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Have Until Friday to Secure Lawyer

 

Young Dolph’s alleged killers are on the clock!

 

The two men suspected of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph have been given four days from today (Jan 31) to secure a lawyer or they will be forced to work with a court-appointed attorney. During a previous hearing the judge gave them nine days to have information about their decision and at the time, the alleged killers claimed they would hire an attorney with their families’ assistance. It looks as though time is running out as they are facing multiple charges in the death of Young Dolph and they were officially indicted on January 12th. We will keep you posted.

 

[caption id="attachment_5193874" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Fans mourn the loss of rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee. FOX 13 Memphis News confirmed the death of Memphis rapper this Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17) at 2:13 pm CT. https://twitter.com/JeremypierreFOX/status/1461049685976793094?s=20 Reports share that three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis this afternoon. The shooting occurred at a local cookie shop, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, which Dolph frequently visited. Shop owner, Maurice Hill, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to purchase cookies. An unidentified gunman drove by and then shot and killed Young Dolph around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery located in South Memphis. https://twitter.com/CeCeMonroeBadd/status/1461046704178970631?s=20 Dolph’s tragic and unexpected death has led to fans sharing their love and adoration for the fallen rapper on social media. The Memphis rapper, first born in Chicago, Illinois in 1985 released his debut studio album King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on Billboard 200 chart. Many fans may have first heard Dolph’s signature southern sound when he was featured on O.T. Genasis’ hit single “Cut It,” which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 100. The rapper born as Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. gained the notoriety and respect of many of his industry peers like O.T. Genasis, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and more who have collaborated with the late artist. Young Dolph fostered the legacy of young, fellow Memphis rapper, Key Glock, who he has several mixtapes with as well. Those who worked with Dolph remember him to be a hard working, motivating force in rap music. His music spoke to his difficult upbringing and his fight to be greater. Take a look at some of his most motivating moments over the years as we remember the legacy of Young Dolph today.

 

