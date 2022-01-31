Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart announced they are expecting a child together! The two jointly posted an Instagram photo making hearts with their hands holding Judy’s stomach with the caption “We are EXTENDING the family.”
SEE: Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces Her Official Wedding Date With Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart [WATCH]
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The couple recently got engaged last September when Judy popped the question at Brat’s surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party on their WE tv reality show. The rapper shared that her partner didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats.
The two are planning to get married on February 22, 2022. Congrats to Brat & Judy!
SEE: Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS]
#SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]
#SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]
1.
1 of 9
2.
2 of 9
3.
3 of 9
4.
4 of 9
5.
5 of 9
6.
6 of 9
7.
7 of 9
8.
8 of 9
9.
9 of 9
The Latest:
- Black History Month: How it Started, How it’s Going
- Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!
- Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]
- Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Blasts ‘Back Room” Plea Deal For Son’s Murderers
- Cincinnati: 20 Year Killed In Car Crash
- GOP Candidate For Michigan State Senate Tells Group To ‘Show Up Armed’ At The Polls
- Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30
- Georgetown’s BLSA Chapter Demands Law School Revoke White Professor’s Contract After He Sends Out Disparaging Tweet About Black Women
- The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!
- Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dead at 30 from suicide, jumped from 60-story New York apartment
Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com