Kodak Black Brags About Stealing On IG

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak has been enjoying his best ratchet life since the beginning of 2022, he’s back in the news now because he reportedly stole something from a gas station and then ratted on himself. He posted a pic holding a Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausage on his Instagram stories.

Yak posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself holding a sole Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausage. At the bottom of the post he wrote the caption, “Stole This Bih Out Da Gas Station. Had To See If I Still Had It.” He added a variety of different emojis.

The “ZEZE” rapper has found himself in a whirlwind of headlines over the last few months. Last October, a video surfaced online of him grabbing his mother’s butt. He later defended it.

In December of last year, an incredibly awkward interview he did reacting to his “Super Gremlin” single went viral. At the end of the month, he caught backlash for a photo of his son behind a woman appearing to twerk.

Most recently, he made everyone think he was having sex in a box seat during an NHL game with Florida rapper Vvsnce.

Read More: Kodak Black Steals Pickled Sausage From Gas Station – XXL |

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: