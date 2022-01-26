Are Wedding Bells Ringing for Kylie And Travis?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Okay Kylie and Travis! The girls are whispering about what we’re wearing to the wedding! According to a source, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting more serious. It seems as though their low-profile relationship has grown much stronger and maybe wedding bells will be ringing soon!

After Kylie Jenner gives birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child, are they headed to the chapel? HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s already planning her dream wedding with the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper.

While fans of Kylie Jenner are on baby watch, hoping that she’ll soon announce the arrival of her and Travis Scott’s new baby, maybe they should be preparing for a KarJenner wedding, instead? Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are “the strongest they have ever been,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and have been talking a lot about their future together.” That future involves a ring, vows, and a wild reception because the insider says Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: