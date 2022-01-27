Sports
MLB Step In To Replace Jackie Robinson Historical Marker

Ken Burns, Sharon Robinson And PBS Debut 'Life Is Not A Spectator Sport: The Jackie Robinson Story,' A New Google Expedition Inspired By The Film 'Jackie Robinson' At The Jackie Robinson School (P.S. 375) In Brooklyn

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Major League Baseball has chipped in to help restore a historical marker at the birth site of Jackie Robinson.

The marker sits at a site along Route 154 in Grady County, Georgia – where a brick chimney is all that remains of the house where Robinson was born in 1919.

 

Jackie Robinson‘s legacy is in good hands.

After vandals shot at a memorial marker dedicated to the late baseball legend and civil rights pioneer last year, the MLB stepped in with a $40,000 donation for a new marker. It was unveiled Wednesday in Robinson’s rural hometown of Cairo, Georgia, The New York Times reported.

April Brown, MLB’s vice president of social responsibility, said the league established a fund for the sign’s ongoing upkeep because they “want to make sure it’s something that stands forever.”

“Sometimes people do look at things as, ‘Oh, it’s just a physical signage,'” Brown said, according to NYT. “But what it represents is how we can empower the community and audiences around social justice, and to empower and lift up those who fought for rights for all.”

