Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Fresh off of celebrating her lavish cowgirl-themed birthday party earlier this week, Big Latto took to Instagram today to show off her killer curves in a $2,280 Dolce and Gabbana dress for her second birthday celebration, and we’re completely swooning!

In a series of posts, the rapper posed in various angles wearing the sexy curve-hugging black midi dress. The dress was floral printed, featuring an array of red roses throughout. She paired the look with a Dolce and Gabbana chain handbag, Dolce and Gabbana strappy sandals, and wore her platinum blonde locs in an old Hollywood glam style that was parted over to the side and featured big, loose curls.

“The Biggest, The Baddest ,” she captioned the five photo IG carousel. Check it out below.

The 23-year-old rapper then took us inside her surprise birthday extravaganza, the second one of the week. In this series of photos, she posed in front of her brand new car, a bright blue Lamborghini. She then shared a series of photos from inside her epic birthday bash where she partied the night away with her closest friends. “Im still in shock I can’t believe this is my life I’m so grateful!!” she captioned the second photo set. Check it out below!

“BIG MOOD ,” one of Big Latto’s 8.5 million IG followers commented on the photo set while another said, “HBD BEAUTIFUL ,” keeping the birthday wishes going strong.

Earlier this week, Big Latto shut Instagram down when she shared her look from her cowgirl-themed birthday bash. In a series of posts, the rapper looked stunning in an all-white cowgirl outfit including a cowgirl hat, chaps, and fringe jacket. “WILD WILD SOUF ,” she captioned the birthday photo set. Check it out below.

Looks like Big Latto had the best birthday ever!

