Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

[caption id="attachment_5194743" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MEGA / Getty[/caption] Kete or Pim? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, so bring on the cute couple names. While the couple’s recent photos are adorable, Kim’s recent public displays of affection does not sit well with impending ex-husband Kanye West. Page Six confirmed the news yesterday (Nov. 18) that Kim and Pete are officially dating less than a year after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West. This wasn’t exactly the future we saw for Kim Kardashian after the news of her and her husband Kanye West’s split earlier this year. Yet, Kim has quickly moved on to comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The unlikely couple were spotted out holding hands while Kim sported a pair of Yeezy’s from her ex-husband’s notable shoe line. Fans made a connection that Kim and Pete may be dating in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came less than a month after the two kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a cast member on and Kim guest hosted. A source told The Sun at the time that Kanye was “completely fine” with the sketch and that Kim told him about the kiss beforehand. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson,” the insider said. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.” The dating rumors trickled into November when the two were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City, Pete’s hometown. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six at the time about their date at Campania on Staten Island. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” Kanye expressed that he was “fine” with Kim’s SNL sketch with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he wasn’t as cool with seeing her hold hands with another man. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.’”