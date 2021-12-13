The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Saturday Night Live - Season 47

NBC

Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

 

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian who is basically a full-fledged attorney!

 

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

 

That’s right! On Monday, the reality TV star confirmed she passed California’s “baby bar” exam, which is the First Year Law Students’ Examination.  The Billionaire media mogul shared her journey with fans in her Instagram caption:

 

 

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.)”

 

Say what you want about Kim K; she’s put in the time and effort and deserves all the praise for continuing to follow her law school dreams. We know her father would be proud!

 

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

6 photos Launch gallery

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

Continue reading New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_5194743" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MEGA / Getty[/caption] Kete or Pim? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, so bring on the cute couple names. While the couple’s recent photos are adorable, Kim’s recent public displays of affection does not sit well with impending ex-husband Kanye West. Page Six confirmed the news yesterday (Nov. 18) that Kim and Pete are officially dating less than a year after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West. This wasn’t exactly the future we saw for Kim Kardashian after the news of her and her husband Kanye West’s split earlier this year. Yet, Kim has quickly moved on to comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The unlikely couple were spotted out holding hands while Kim sported a pair of Yeezy’s from her ex-husband’s notable shoe line. Fans made a connection that Kim and Pete may be dating in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came less than a month after the two kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a cast member on and Kim guest hosted. A source told The Sun at the time that Kanye was “completely fine” with the sketch and that Kim told him about the kiss beforehand. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson,” the insider said. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.” The dating rumors trickled into November when the two were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City, Pete’s hometown. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six at the time about their date at Campania on Staten Island. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” Kanye expressed that he was “fine” with Kim’s SNL sketch with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he wasn’t as cool with seeing her hold hands with another man. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.’”

 

Blac Chyna (Angela Renée White) attends the 2019 MTV Video...

SOPA Images

Blac Chyna Lands New Reality TV Series With VH1

 

If you love Blac Chyna then you’ll be happy to know she will be making her way back to your TV screens according to TheJasmineBRAND. Their sources are reporting Blac Chyna, born Angela White, is currently filming her newest reality series that will air on VH1.

 

 

This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old ex-stripper turned businesswoman has had her own tv show. ‘Rob and Chyna’ debuted on E! with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian a couple of years back. We can’t forget ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ premiered on Zeus Network in 2019 and went viral with explosive scenes involving Chyna’s mother.

 

There are no further details at this time of the name or premiere date of Blac Chyna’s upcoming show but it is sure to be good TV so we will keep you posted!

 

Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother

11 photos Launch gallery

Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother

Continue reading Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother

Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother

[caption id="attachment_808895" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] Blac Chyna is back with a new reality show that will highlight her new chapter of struggle. In a clip shared by the big-bottomed reality star, we find out that her mom Tokyo Toni will be supplying all of the drama for the show. Blac Chyna and her tumultuous relationship with her mother is well-known for the most part. In the clip, Chyna shared on her Instagram account, we see the two are still bumping heads. Tokyo Toni is clearly the agitator with Chyna talking back to her mom, warning her to exercise chill. The mommy/daughter duo eventually have to be separated after it seems like things were close to getting physical. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOsi-hlK8u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Now you know not many Black folks could talk to parents the way Blac Chyna does to her mom in the clip and live another day to tell the story. Now if you’re saying to yourself that all of this was just a show for the cameras, it’s more than likely not. The Real Blac Chyna is supposed to be totally “unscripted” so all the drama and mess you will see happen on the Zeus Network show is as pure and as raw as it could be so manufactured drama that is nonexistent. So they claim. Blac Chyna claimed back in April she was working on a “better version” of herself, so far from based on this clip, it would like its still a work in progress. As you can imagine, Twitter had thoughts after viewing the clip, specifically for Tokyo Toni’s wild self. Hit the gallery below to see all of the reaction to Chyn and her mom almost coming to blows. — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty  

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
4 items

Kierra Sheard Kelly Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With A…

 5 hours ago
11.25.99

10 Nene Leakes Gifs For Every Emotion

 6 hours ago
11.26.99

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians…

 9 hours ago
11.27.99

Issa Rae, Beyoncé, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo And…

 12 hours ago
11.14.99
Photos
Close