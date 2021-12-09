The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Scott

Day For Night

Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy

 

Travis Scott is finally officially speaking out about the tragic Astroworld festival of his that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured and millions of dollars in damages.

 

Since the disaster, Scott hasn’t said much himself but his legal team has been going to bat for him heavily as they sort through billions of dollars’ worth of lawsuits. His lawyer is currently trying to get a number of the lawsuits dismissed in courts while Travis works on staying out of the public eye.

 

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for 51 minutes to discuss how he’s been dealing with the horrific tragedy and addressed some other emotions he’s felt during its aftermath.

 

“I’ve been on different types of emotions–an emotional rollercoaster, I mean. It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts.”

 

“It hurts the community–it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it. I’ve just been in a room for a while [with] a lot of thoughts. Luckily you have people around, you can bounce around ideas. But I’ve been doing this for such a long time [and] nothing like this ever happened.”

 

Charlamagne asked Travis about the mosh pitting ‘rage culture’ and what social media says about it:

 

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a while is creating these experiences and showing these experiences that are happening in a safe environment. As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. It didn’t feel like, you know… people didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was. ‘Raging’… there’s not a textbook definition. But we’ve grown it in concerts to have a lot of fun. It’s not about just…harm. It’s not about that. It’s about letting go and having fun, help[ing] others and lov[ing] each other.”

 

Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis Scott’s Raging Performances

10 photos Launch gallery

Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis Scott’s Raging Performances

Continue reading Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis Scott’s Raging Performances

Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis Scott’s Raging Performances

[caption id="attachment_5046864" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Gonzales Photo/Avalon / WENN[/caption] It’s been a long time since we’ve experienced in-person concerts. Fortunately, if you’ve ever been to a Travis Scott show you’re set for life. The rap star is a true rager who has performed on stages across the world. His 2018 to 2019 Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour was one for the books. The Houston rapper accomplished three legs of the tour in over 57 cities both in the states and throughout Europe grossing $53.5 million in tour and merch sales. Scott gets so wild at his shows that he created his own rollercoaster during the Astroworld tour where he raged from one side of the stadium to the next. The tour coupled with his Astroworld festival organized in his hometown of Houston, Texas proves that the limit does not exist with Travis Scott. Travis Scott has achieved a great deal in his career so far. From his partnership with McDonald’s to his multiple sneaker collaborations with Nike, Scott is creating a life of luxury for him and his family. It all started with the music that resonated with millions of fans across the world. Several thousand shows later, the 29 year old artist is set to perform again this summer at this year’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami and with producer Tame Impala in Australia. Thankfully for eager concert-goers the world is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy after a year of no live shows and newly conceptualized virtual concerts. To celebrate the return of live shows, enjoy a gallery of Travis Scott’s raging performance photos in preparation for a lit concert season this summer. Happy Birthday, Cactus Jack! Make America RAGE again!

 

Common In Concert - New York, NY

Johnny Nunez

Common Admits Why He and Tiffany Haddish Called It Quits

 

Over the past fews weeks, rumors have circulated that Common and Tiffany Haddish were no longer a couple due to conflicting schedules. Well it looks like Common has confirmed the rumors that he and the comedian has called it quits.

 

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Common claims the break up was not due to a lack of love but just simply not being able to give it their all at this time.

 

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

 

The Chicago rapper insist that he still has a lot of respect for Tiffany and he even seemed to gush over how much he loved her

 

First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.

 

The Suicide Squad actor admits that although he’s been tied too several other leading ladies like Erykah Badu and Serena Williams, he says his relationship with Tiffany was probably his most mature relationship to date.

 

“We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man. I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings.”

 

We are sorry to see the two have split romantically but we all know when it comes to dating that sometimes–it be like that. Wishing them well!

 

Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving

5 photos Launch gallery

Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving

Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving

[caption id="attachment_3303722" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty[/caption] When comedienne Tiffany Haddish stepped on the 78th Golden Globes red carpet, this year, in a glowing metallic gown and a bold blonde do, the Internet collectively agreed, this is her look. Haddish’s stylist, top style architect for Zendaya and Celine Dion, Law Roach worked closely with her hairstylist Ray Christopher to craft her image and it’s a definitely a winning combination. Haddish’s latest appearance in the Mônot virtual fashion show is a shining example how her style has evolved. The culmination of Law and Christopher’s seamless work can be seen on the Mônot runway as she steals the scene with her radiating strength and confidence. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAHV3ZgYni/   You can mark a transition point when Haddish’s style made a turn. After she shaved her head, on IG Live, she emerged from behind the tresses and has been giving us face and body. The Night School actress recently made a lifestyle change when she adopted a fitness and healthy eating regimen. Through her personal work with the “30 Day Transformation Team,” Tiffany has be sporting a slimmed down frame she is clearly very proud of. As she should be! Because we’re loving her style so much, here’s some of her best looks as of late.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Victims In…

 6 hours ago
11.18.97

Megan Thee Stallion Has Officially Become A Nike…

 9 hours ago
07.28.97

Simone Biles Is Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete Of…

 10 hours ago
08.08.97

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey…

 12 hours ago
08.09.97
Photos
Close