Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 12:57 p.m. ET, November 30, 2021 — Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41. MORE: Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary Word spread early Sunday about the passing of fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The founder of the Off-White fashion house and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Abloh prioritized innovative. As reported by Bossip, the Off-White founder battled a rare and aggressive cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1FDd4oXan/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0b924420-4ecb-4703-9b0b-a989f470cbaa While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we’ve lost in 2021.