Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Lee Elder, professional golfer, 87Source:Getty 1 of 80
2. Antwain Fowler, internet celebrity, 6
2 of 80
3. Young Dolph, rapper, 36Source:Getty 3 of 80
4. Colin PowellSource:Getty 4 of 80
5. W. Sterling Cary, first African American to lead National Council of Churches, 94
5 of 80
W. Sterling Cary, a minister who became the first African American to lead the National Council of Churches and who used his pulpit for decades in pursuit of racial and social justice, died Nov. 14 at his home in Flossmoor, Ill. He was 94.😢 pic.twitter.com/YemV7hkFA6— Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 18, 2021
6. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73Source:Getty 6 of 80
7. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53Source:Getty 7 of 80
8. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89Source:WENN 8 of 80
9. Agnes Tirop, Olympic long distance runner, 25Source:Getty 9 of 80
10. Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Amazon 10 of 80
11. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 11 of 80
12. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
12 of 80
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
13. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 13 of 80
14. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 14 of 80
15. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 15 of 80
16. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 16 of 80
17. Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 17 of 80
18. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis’ godson, 26Source:Getty 18 of 80
19. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 19 of 80
20. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
20 of 80
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
21. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 21 of 80
22. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:WENN 22 of 80
23. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 23 of 80
24. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 24 of 80
25. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 25 of 80
26. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
26 of 80
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
27. Sanyika Shakur (“Monster” Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
27 of 80
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
28. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 28 of 80
29. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 29 of 80
30. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 30 of 80
31. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 31 of 80
32. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 32 of 80
33. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 33 of 80
34. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 34 of 80
35. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 35 of 80
36. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
36 of 80
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
37. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 37 of 80
38. Antron Pippen, 33
38 of 80
39. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 39 of 80
40. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 40 of 80
41. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 41 of 80
42. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 42 of 80
43. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 43 of 80
44. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 44 of 80
45. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 45 of 80
46. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 46 of 80
47. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 47 of 80
48. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8148 of 80
49. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 49 of 80
50. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
50 of 80
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
51. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
51 of 80
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
52. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 52 of 80
53. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 53 of 80
54. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 54 of 80
55. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 55 of 80
56. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 56 of 80
57. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 57 of 80
58. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 58 of 80
59. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 59 of 80
60. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 60 of 80
61. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 61 of 80
62. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 62 of 80
63. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 63 of 80
64. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 64 of 80
65. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 65 of 80
66. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
66 of 80
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
67. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 67 of 80
68. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 68 of 80
69. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 69 of 80
70. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 70 of 80
71. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 71 of 80
72. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 72 of 80
73. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 73 of 80
74. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 74 of 80
75. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 75 of 80
76. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 76 of 80
77. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 77 of 80
78. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
78 of 80
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
79. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 79 of 80
80. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 80 of 80
