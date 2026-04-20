Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Calls For Accountability As Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax Is Remembered By Loved Ones

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is speaking out following the death of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax.

Source: Courtesy of Dr. Fairfax & Associates Family Dentistry / Courtesy of Dr. Fairfax & Associates Family Dentistry

According to Yahoo News, he is using his platform to call for accountability among men while centering the life of the woman lost.

“RIP Dr. Fairfax. Fellas we have to be better,” Scott wrote on Threads. “Too many folks trying to make excuses. There are none.”

In Yahoo News, Fairfax, a dentist and mother, is being remembered as a respected member of her community as her death continues to spark grief and renewed conversations about violence against Black women.

Mayor Brandon Scott Calls Out Behavior Among Men

Yahoo News states that Scott condemned what he described as harmful patterns among men that go unchecked.

“Sucka a** coward behavior will always be that and we have to call it what it is,” Scott wrote. “Too many dudes surrounded by other dudes who don’t check their homeboys for stuff that leads to stuff like this. So much more to it I know but now a woman is gone and her kids are orphans.”

Friend Says Cerina Wanzer Fairfax Was Looking Ahead

The Daily Mail states that Fairfax’s close friend Glennetta White said the 49 year old was focused on moving forward as her divorce neared completion.

“We had less than a week before the divorce trial,” White said. “As far as Cerina was concerned, she had a few more days to go and it would all be over. She was finally going to be free.”

According to the Daily Mail, White, who had known Fairfax for 25 years after meeting at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Dentistry, said their final conversation felt routine.

“We spoke on Wednesday morning. Cerina was in Giant getting some stuff for her office,” White said. “She told me about the latest things that Justin had filed in the divorce. They were ridiculous. But she had talked to her attorney and she felt good. It was a pretty normal conversation.”

In the Daily Mail, White said Fairfax was not fearful, but was seeking stability.

“She was not in fear of her life, she was just desperate to get some normalcy back,” White said.

White added that Fairfax was focused on her future and her family.

“She had kids to raise, a business to run, and a family who adored her,” White said. “She was moving on, turning the page.”

Police Say Shooting Occurred Amid Divorce Proceedings

According to NewsOne, citing The New York Times, Fairfax County police said Justin Fairfax shot his wife before taking his own life while their teenage children were home.

NewsOne states that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said investigators are reviewing whether the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings contributed to the incident.

“Detectives will figure out if that led to this tragedy here,” Davis said. “It’s very sad for this community. A lot of people who know the Fairfax family, everybody’s shocked. We’re shocked.”

In NewsOne, police had previously responded to the home after Justin Fairfax accused his wife of assault, but surveillance footage did not support the claim.

A Life Remembered As Calls For Accountability Grow

According to Yahoo News, her death is part of a broader pattern that has intensified conversations about violence against Black women.

As tributes continue, Scott’s message remains focused on accountability rather than excuses.

“Too many folks trying to make excuses,” he said. “There are none.”

Fairfax is being remembered by colleagues at Virginia Commonwealth University as a dedicated clinician and mentor who embodied purpose and professionalism.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Calls For Accountability As Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax Is Remembered By Loved Ones was originally published on bossip.com