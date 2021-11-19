Diva’s Daily Dirt: Former Pro Football Player, Zac Stacy Arrested

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former Pro Football Player, Zac Stacy Arrested

Former pro football player Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on felony assault charges after a shocking video of him abusing his child’s mother went viral. The 30 year old former running back was caught on camera assaulting Kristin Evans, at her home in Florida on Saturday.

Evans went on social media sometime Friday to ask those who knew Stacy’s whereabouts to please turn him into the police.

Stacy was finally arrested Thursday night and booked into the Orange County jail on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges after a six day manhunt. Zac must now turn in his passport and is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He is currently in jail and he will likely remain there for the time being. We will keep you posted.

