Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Dolph Killed In His Hometown

Young Dolph Killed In His Hometown

Sad day in Hip Hop today with the news that Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed this afternoon outside of one of his favorite cookie shops.

The ‘King Of Memphis’ rapper whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr.,36, was reportedly picking up cookies for his mother at Mekeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery he was visiting just 7 days ago in his hometown.

The owner of the bakery confirmed to authorities a young man had been shot while buying cookies. The male was confirmed dead at the scene.

As you probably know, Young Dolph had been the victim of a previous shooting in Hollywood back in 2017. One person at the time was booked on attempted murder but was released with no charges.

Earlier that year fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta , who is signed to Yo Gotti, was accused of firing over 100 shots at Dolph’s SUV during CIAA weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As more reports of alleged shootings following the murder, it’s hard to keep up with the facts.

There were also reports circulating that Black Youngsta’s grandmother’s home was shot up as well. We will keep you posted in the latest.

Just a year ago the ‘Preach’ rapper stopped by the show to put us up on game to his album ‘Rich Slave.’ He also spoke about taking the pandemic seriously, spending time with his family, street life in comparison to rap life and the joys of giving away a Lamborghini to a fan.

May Young Dolph’s music continue to live on and may he rest in peace.

Drake and Kanye West Officially End Their Rap Feud

Looks like we have J.Prince to thank for officially getting Kanye and Drake to end their ongoing rap feud. Footage was recently posted online of comedian Dave Chappelle performing live inside of Drake’s home. It looked like it was an intimate small gathering with a few celebrities, and of course Ye.

Drake also posted a video of him and Ye in a dark room with ‘Knife Talk’ from Certified Lover Boy, playing in the background.

Oh and if it makes it anymore official, Drake follows Ye on Instagram and Kanye even posted a picture of the reunion

Now, can we get some music from both of them?

