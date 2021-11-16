Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why

DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why
In the latest details on DaBaby and DaniLeigh, reports have found that there were multiple calls to the Grammy nominated rappers residence over this past weekend.
On record, just before midnight on Sunday officers were called for reports of a domestic assault. When the police arrived, Da Baby told police that DaniLeigh assaulted him. The following day, Monday, the police were called again and Da Baby told police that Dani Leigh assaulted him again. After an investigation, Dani Leigh is now facing two counts of simple assault for both incidents.
It’s unfortunate how everything else played out on IG but hopefully since Dani has left safely, the two can start the healing process because it’s very much needed in order to co-parent cohesively. More on this as details come in.
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
1.
1 of 15
Dani Leigh and DaBaby broke up 😂 I thought yellow bone is what he want boo? pic.twitter.com/1zNKnz3OJ9— souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) February 7, 2021
2.
2 of 15
DaniLeigh just lost the blackest thing about her IM- 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/k8LGwDB31n— 3rd Baby Mama 🤰🏾 (@Puff_Iya) February 7, 2021
3.
3 of 15
DaniLeigh: Yellow bone that’s what he wants— PER HEAVEN’S EMAIL. (@RealisticViews) February 7, 2021
In actuality: pic.twitter.com/x4AOt0IaeS
4.
4 of 15
“ DaniLeigh and Dababy are officially broken up “— A Real $moove Production (@1RealSmoove) February 7, 2021
Everybody : pic.twitter.com/O33Wb5A6aa
5.
5 of 15
Danileigh did all that yelling abt Dababy wanting a yellow bone for him to leave her 2 weeks later https://t.co/73sQqQR8oy— Kenny G ❄️ (@DaRealKhefner) February 7, 2021
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.
8 of 15
Da Baby broke up with Dani Leigh a week before Valentine’s Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) February 7, 2021
9.
9 of 15
dani leigh goes out sad every week atp— Ashlei (@the_ashleichang) February 7, 2021
10.
10 of 15
still dying at how Dani Leigh bought DaBaby TWO cars for his birthday and he got her a walmart cake for hers LMAOOOOOO— elysian ☁️✨ (@amirijeansss) February 7, 2021
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
Danileigh made that awful song just to end up single LMAOJJDJDJDJNS— realmumbo (@Realmumbo202) February 7, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Dani Leigh’s next song should be titled “High Yellow Heartbreak”.— Vee (@poisoni_vee) February 7, 2021
15.
15 of 15
(Dani Leigh) let me hear that song again 🐥 pic.twitter.com/FfnVGSf1oz— 💋❤️Chantel (@xoxo_jameer) February 7, 2021
Yella Beezy Accused of Rape In Dallas After Meeting On Instagram
Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is maintaining his innocence in a recent arrest. Earlier this month the rapper was arrested on charges of sexual assault, child abandonment/endangerment, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The ‘Headlock’ rapper insists that the allegations are 100% false.
In the report, a woman claims she and the rapper went on a date after meeting on Instagram. After going out to eat in Dallas, they allegedly went to the rappers home to wait for their 10pm bowling reservations. During that two hour window, the woman claims Yella Beezy forced himself onto her. Authorities reportedly got involved the next day, after the woman went to the hospital.
No further details at this time. Beezy maintains he is innocent.
