Diva's Daily Dirt: DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here's Why

DaniLeigh Faces Two Assault Charges, Here’s Why

 

In the latest details on DaBaby and DaniLeigh, reports have found that there were multiple calls to the Grammy nominated rappers residence over this past weekend.

 

 

On record, just before midnight on Sunday officers were called for reports of a domestic assault. When the police arrived, Da Baby told police that DaniLeigh assaulted him. The following day, Monday, the police were called again and Da Baby told police that Dani Leigh assaulted him again. After an investigation, Dani Leigh is now facing two counts of simple assault for both incidents.

 

It’s unfortunate how everything else played out on IG but hopefully since Dani has left safely, the two can start the healing process because it’s very much needed in order to co-parent cohesively. More on this as details come in.

 

[caption id="attachment_935837" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: DaniLeigh / Instagram[/caption] Well, that was quick. While it appeared that DaBaby and DaniLeigh were music’s latest cute couple, the Twitter streets are saying that the pair are split and the reactions are as unkind as you can imagine. The whirlwind romance looked to be strong with both artists and media figures showing each other heavily on the ‘Gram, but DaniLeigh has clearly moved on after posting the message “Officially Single” which, ironically or not, was accented with a Black heart. Of course, DaniLeigh has found herself the target of critics after teasing an ill-advised song titled “Yellow Bone” that seemingly put down women of darker hues. Further, some chatter out there suggested that the song was a jab towards the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s children, who is reportedly a dark-skinned woman. DaniLeigh was at first flippant towards the reaction fans had to her “Yellow Bone” track, saying that it wasn’t about race and that all colors have songs praising their skin tones. She has since deleted the video but returned to Instagram to make what some felt was a half-hearted apology, noting that she was just trying to express herself musically and have a little fun. To be fair, DaniLeigh was born to Dominican parents but she also showcased herself in several blonde wigs and other eurocentric looks that didn’t actually jive with those who felt she was cosplaying as a Black woman, or worse, as she said in her apology video, that she had a “whole chocolate man” in DaBaby. We’ve got the reactions to the breakup listed out below from Twitter. — Photo: Instagram

 

Yella Beezy at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Yella Beezy Accused of Rape In Dallas After Meeting On Instagram

 

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is maintaining his innocence in a recent arrest. Earlier this month the rapper was arrested on charges of sexual assault, child abandonment/endangerment, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The ‘Headlock’ rapper insists that the allegations are 100% false.

 

 

In the report, a woman claims she and the rapper went on a date after meeting on Instagram. After going out to eat in Dallas, they allegedly went to the rappers home to wait for their 10pm bowling reservations. During that two hour window, the woman claims Yella Beezy forced himself onto her. Authorities reportedly got involved the next day, after the woman went to the hospital.

 

 

No further details at this time. Beezy maintains he is innocent.

 

was originally published on kysdc.com

