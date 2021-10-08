LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Alicia Keys has been fully candid with her expressions of her love for her hubby Swizz Beats lately and she turned it up a notch with her latest pics that have us all swooning!

Looking like a stunning bride atop a wedding cake, the 40-year-old singer wore a gorgeous all-white, puffy Valentino gown with puffy sleeves and a long, dramatic train. Styled by Jason Bolden, she paired the look with silver, triangle-shaped earrings and wore her hair in an updo with wispy bangs that framed her face. To top off her ‘bridal’ look, she carried a faux bouquet that appeared as if it was made with the same fabric as the gown. Her hubby Swizz was right by her side, as he wore a matching all-white suit and dark shades. For the photo opp, he leaned in to give her a gentle kiss on her hand, while Alicia was all smiles and looking adoringly at her husband.

Check out the sweet flick below.

“That gown is ,” one fan commented while another called the photo simply, “Beautiful .”

This gorgeous photo isn’t the only time Alicia has shared her love for and admiration of her husband lately. Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to post a sweet photo tribute to Swizz, sharing a few candid pictures of the two of them and their family. “The love is real .” she captioned the photo set.

“I’m so grateful for your love!! Our connection is one of one!!”

We’re here for this endless display of Black love!

Alicia Keys Looks Stunning In All White, Bridal-Inspired Valentino Gown For Latest Social Media Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

