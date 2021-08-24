Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together
Looks like Quavo and Saweetie are back on good terms again just five months after their public break up. Reports say the two have been hanging out in New York reconnecting with each other according to a music insider: “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”
According to the source, the two have both been working and secretly spending time together but are not officially back together exclusively. Hmmm, maybe Quavo had one too many Saweetie meals and wants that old thang back!?
Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future
1.

Saweetie's lawyers coming up to fight Quavo for the Bentley...🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jLvAqbgmmk— President Hoodlum 🌍 (@2muchdrag) March 21, 2021

3.

Quavo collecting his Bentley and the guy that collected his wig and slippers from his babe. Same king energy🤝— Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) March 21, 2021
4.

Quavo is so immature , how can he pick back the “Bentley” he gifted Saweetie for Christmas . Me I would never pick it back if I broke up with someone I gifted . pic.twitter.com/Wxk44aKlpr— KERA (@Kera_legendary) March 21, 2021
5.

So you guys wouldn't take back your Bentley after a break up?👀 you guys sure?— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) March 21, 2021
The same people that remove ex's from their Netflix 2 seconds after a breakup. pic.twitter.com/zlAACtoJuA
6.

She said take care he said take bentley— TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) March 21, 2021

8.

“What about the time she gave him”— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 21, 2021
“What about the energy she gave him”
“Why not give her back her time too”
Are you people serous right now?
A man gave you a $350,000 Bentley,
And what you are seriously talking about is “time” and “energy”?
God save us from these hoodlums 😂
9.

This quavo and saweetie Bentley thing is just a eye opener for females to stop seeing relationship as poverty alleviation scheme— 〽️𝐀𝐁𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐌𝐔𝐓𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐁 𝐎𝐘𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐄® (@Oye440) March 21, 2021

11.

I didn’t know Quavo repossessed the Bentley he bought Saweetie. Quavo is a South African man and his name is Qaluyiva.— mamncane. (@Kim_Khandashisa) March 21, 2021
12.

saweetie: “take care”— Mike “I am the prize” Jenkins (@skinny_que) March 20, 2021
Quavo: “bet, imma need that Bentley back” pic.twitter.com/2HbZk8hqS4
13.

Quavo took his Bentley back. Lord future is proud 😌 pic.twitter.com/PpvkauuUFC— Uncle Bayotics 💊 (@unclebayotics) March 20, 2021
14.

I love the fact Quavo collected his Bentley back, Saweetie should soar higher with her barefoot.— d. (@chi_mobii) March 20, 2021
15.

Quavo taking back the Bentley from Saweetie https://t.co/Djym99KSrR— Edward 🇸🇱 (@kobesesay24) March 20, 2021
16.

Future pushing Quavo to collect his Bentley back from Saweetie.😂 pic.twitter.com/KATJWt5nH6— M.U.S.T.T.Y🦅 (@Princemustty1) March 20, 2021
Tory Lanez Bail Bumped to $250K
Tory Lanez has had his bail increased for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion after he appeared during Da Baby’s RollingLoud Performance in Miami last month. Prosecutors filed the motion earlier this month claiming Lanez was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan and asked for either an increase in his bail or revoked altogether.
Although, according to TMZ, a source says Lanez was never physically close to the ‘Thot Sh*t’ rap star, the judge made it clear that it was indeed a violation and bumped the bail up from 190K to $250K.
Lanez is not prohibited from attending any events where Megan will be present and the judge has made it very clear that this is his last warning as any other violation will result in the ‘Say It’ singer to be remanded into custody.
Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him
Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him
1. FACTS!

It shouldn’t have had to been said because it should be second nature to protect our queens. But I’m glad it was said. Bun B stay down for his people ✊🏾 https://t.co/qvJer7hfuy— Hustle Man Jr. (@MoneDBlaze) August 24, 2020
2. Respect!

This why I love the OGz!!! How is Bun B the only male artist to speak up for Megan https://t.co/iyG6Sk9InD— 🥃 (@Henny_Gawd) August 24, 2020
3. Word!

I stick up for black women I love yall thats bitch shit his lil ass bogus https://t.co/tcoEIZNcHb— LilReese (@LilReese300) August 21, 2020
4. Makes sense.

Bro internet is fucking crazy. A napolean complex man shoots a female for no logical reasoning and people defending him? Are people insane? don't get it. Where we from thats not accepted, we don't condone physically harming women, let alone shooting them, boy is crazy. https://t.co/rLyQnZcoIE— Solace (@Issa_GOLD) August 21, 2020
5. We do too!

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020
And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.
6.

Saw Bun B trending and thought something bad happened. But he's ok, just proved once again that he is an OG and a true gentleman pic.twitter.com/LkJHMNhFLe— Mohammed (@DrConscience) August 24, 2020
7.

Bun B is the only man I’ve seen get this right. THIS is speaking up. Not @Tip typical nigga “that’s crazy. I can’t believe that” line.— Stush Brownin (@PrototypeWright) August 24, 2020
THIS is speaking up. Offering support and defense is speaking up. Removing Tory from any record you have with him is speaking up https://t.co/SEy2xnLeQL
8.

Big Ups to Bun B. for saying something. pic.twitter.com/83Z0sLMXzg— thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) August 24, 2020
9.

Im streaming Bun B all day!!! pic.twitter.com/bHfAkmijqm— MuvaBlanco (@AnitaLottaDoe) August 24, 2020
10.

I just heard Bun B say “When a man hurts a woman it’s not love it’s obsession”— WesWheelz®💎 (@WesWheelz) August 24, 2020
Real shit


13.

“God bless our Black women because Black women be knowing Black men are in the wrong and they still stand up for us. Why? Because Black women know what white people do to Black people.” That’s really it in a nutshell. Bun B said it, so maybe now more Black men will understand it.— Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) August 24, 2020
14.

“He gotta go back to Canada.”— 𝙅𝘼𝙉𝙀𝙇 𝙄𝙁 𝙔𝘼 𝙉𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙔 ❄️ (@loveejanel) August 24, 2020
- Sir Bun B of Houston, TX
15.

Bun B, this my favorite song. https://t.co/pfvAhUZI8W— Miss Rum + Romping 🥃🇯🇲 (@FatBlackLuxury) August 24, 2020
Diva's Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together