Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kendrick Lamar Announced Final TDE Album

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Announced Final TDE Album

 

Kendrick Lamar rarely makes public appearances and almost never posts on social media but the Compton rapper just announced something very special today:

 

 

The open letter to fans not only reflects on his current mindset but the Grammy winning rapper confirms he’s working on his final TDE album.

 

 

 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Expecting Baby #2

 

Congrats to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! Reportedly the pair are expecting their second child together. Neither Travis nor Kylie have confirmed or denied the news. The couple already share one daughter, 3-year-old Stormi.

 

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!

[caption id="attachment_4271710" align="alignnone" width="3054"] Source: (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) / (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)[/caption] You heard it right folks! Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, making 3 yr old Stormi a big sister!As reported by TMZ, Kylie Jenner is still the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and does not yet know the sex, nor the due date of the baby. If you recall from Kylie’s first go round with Stormi, she did not want publicize her pregnancy. In fact she wore baggy pants, took pictures chest up and stayed to herself, but it seems more is revealed with baby #2. RELATED: Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn’t Talk About Her Pregnancy at the Time And while appearing on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, Kylie added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to let us on the scoop when she announced that she was expecting another grandchild!RELATED: 7 Music Videos You Didn’t Realize Kylie Jenner Was InRELATED: Surgeon General Calls On Kylie Jenner To Help Fight CoronavirusREALTED: Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kendrick Lamar Announced Final TDE Album  was originally published on kysdc.com

