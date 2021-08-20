Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kendrick Lamar Announced Final TDE Album

CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Announced Final TDE Album
Kendrick Lamar rarely makes public appearances and almost never posts on social media but the Compton rapper just announced something very special today:
The open letter to fans not only reflects on his current mindset but the Grammy winning rapper confirms he’s working on his final TDE album.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Expecting Baby #2
Congrats to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! Reportedly the pair are expecting their second child together. Neither Travis nor Kylie have confirmed or denied the news. The couple already share one daughter, 3-year-old Stormi.
