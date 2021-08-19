Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Are Being Sued

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Are Being Sued

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are making headlines today for reportedly being sued by a woman by the name of Jennifer Hough.

Hough is the woman Petty was convicted of attempting to rape her in 1995. Hough claims Nicki Minaj, her husband and their associates have harassed her in an effort to get her to recant her statement.

The victim is now suing the couple for harassment, witness intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Hough claims she let Nicki know ‘woman to woman, that this really happened.’ Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn explains,

“As a result of the Petty’s actions, Ms. Hough has incurred serious debt after having to move three times in a span of seven months. She also quit her job out of fear of being found and attacked. The Pettys acted in concert to destroy Ms. Hough’s life, now they will be held accountable for their actions. The Pettys left Ms. Hough with no choice other than to fight back after their associate accosted her 22-year-old daughter.”

Hough also claims the couple offered her money on several occasions with an approximate sum of anywhere between $20,000 to $500,000.

Did You Miss The Isley Brothers’ Tiny Desk Concert?

The Legendary R&B group Isley Brothers performed their very first NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Wednesday and Black Twitter is raving about their performance.

Only scratching the surface of their extensive catalog, Ronald and Ernie Isley performed ‘Between the Sheets,’ ‘Footsteps in the Dark,’ ‘For the Love of You,’ and ‘Shout.’

