LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye Is Having Donda Listening Party In Chicago

Looks like Kanye West is bringing Donda to his hometown of Chicago! The Grammy winning rapper is gearing up for a third listening party for his highly anticipated album Donda.

A brief social media post detailed the show will start at 9pm and tickets will go on sale, Friday August 20th.

Now after this third installment of the listening party, will Ye finally release the album? It’s Kanye so any guess is fair game.

R. Kelly Trial Begins In Brooklyn, New York

R. Kelly was in Brookyn, New York this morning for his long-awaited federal trial as the singer faces multiple counts, including racketeering, kidnapping and sex trafficking of women and girls.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all of the charges as a jury of seven men and five women with six alternatives, began to hear prosecutors make their case. The trial is expected to last 6-8 weeks and will not be open to the public or the media due to Covid-19 but we will continue to keep you posted with the very latest.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Is Having Donda Listening Party In Chicago was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: