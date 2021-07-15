LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Coach has linked up with popular clothing brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to bring the fashion world a one-of-a-kind collection, and Megan Thee Stallion is at the forefront of this partnership. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper took to her Instagram to tease her followers with a couple of looks from the latest collaboration with the established brand, and we are here for it!

Megan posed with her popular fur babies in a light and navy blue hooded jacket featuring the Coach and BAPE symbols. Her pups wore matching Coach x BAPE dog shirts. Megan struck another pose in a white t-shirt dress featuring the Coach x BAPE logo, white sneakers, and a micro pink Coach bag alongside her dog Foe who was donning a signature Coach x BAPE dog shirt.

Coach and BAPE aim to merge the sophisticated New York City style that represents Coach and the creative, out-the-box Tokyo style that comes with BAPE. A few pieces that will be featured in this collaboration are the jacket and dress Megan sported, a leather puffer jacket, sneakers, and backpacks to name a few. The collaboration will be a limited edition that will be available soon. Items will be available at Coach and BAPE stores, and on their websites.

This Coach x BAPE collaboration is actually worth exploring. The looks are taking me back to the 90’s and giving me major urban vibes. I have not worn anything Coach since 2001, but this new collection is making me rethink my sabbatical.

For more information on the collaboration, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Mielle Organics’ First Global Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion Slays in Coach x BAPE Collaboration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: