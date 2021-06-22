The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Kevin McCall is cappin’ today after his recent appearance on the “Kraig Smith Podcast.” He was a guest on the show where he publically admitted to hitting women in the clip.  In the podcast episode, you can hear his anger escalate to the point where they went on a break so that things can cool off.  McCall does have a child with Eva Marcille and she’s even spoken out about it.

Lore’l is reading him in Who’s Cappin’ below.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch
Beyoncé Fans Giving Bad Reviews At Trick Daddy’s…
 6 hours ago
06.22.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 15 hours ago
06.22.21
7 items
7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25k…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close