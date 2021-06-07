National
7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night

At least two victims transported to the hospital were in critical condition

Nightime Police Traffic Stop

Source: RichLegg / Getty

In a still developing story, Cleveland authorities are investigating a late night shooting that left seven people hurt.  WKYC spoke with Emergency Medical Services and confirmed that the incident happened Sunday (June 6) in the area of Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road.

EMS said two of the six victims transported to an area hospital were in critical condition. A seventh person who was shot refused to be taken to the hospital.

The shooting marks another violent incident involving gunfire across the state since the start of the month. On June 2, authorities responded to a “shots fired” call at a home in Springfield, Ohio.

Upon arriving to the scene, Lt. Randall Ballentine of the Springfield Police Department said their officer found multiple people shot. According to a report by CNN, one victim was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Another five shooting victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not made available. The Gun Violence Archive lists the Wednesday morning incident as the 243rd mass shooting in 2021.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the shooting represents a growing trend throughout Ohio.

“What happened early this morning in Springfield is a tragedy, DeWine said. “In Springfield, gun violence there continues but it is not unique to Springfield. We see this in cities across our state.”

7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

