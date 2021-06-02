The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Sneak Peak At Mary J. Blige My Life Documentary

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere of Netflix’s &apos;The Umbrella Academy&apos; season 1

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Sneak Peak At Mary J. Blige My Life Documentary

 

Mary J Blige is giving us the most detailed look into her life in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life.’

 

The 82-minute film is executive produced by Blige and Diddy with Quincy Jones serving as executive music producer. Directed by Oscar-winning Vanessa Roth the film explores the stories behind Blige’s 1994 sophomore album, My Life, with appearances by Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Diddy and so many more!

 

The documentary will be available on Amazon Prime Video on June 25th.

 

Peep the Super trailer:

 

 

 

DaBaby

Spicy Rico

Da Baby’s Artist, Wisdom, Charged With First Degree Murder

 

An artist on Da Baby’s label, Wisdom, 21 has now been taken into custody for attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

 

As previously reported, Da Baby was detained and questioned along with several others after a Memorial Day shooting near a popular restaurant in Miami.  According to TMZ, Wisdom was allegedly involved in a heated exchange with the two victims. One victim was hit in the leg and is said to be paralyzed. Wisdom allegedly told police he shot in self-defense. He is currently being held without bond.

Da Baby however was released after questioning with zero charges to be filed.

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Sneak Peak At Mary J. Blige My Life Documentary  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
City Girls JT Young Miami
“Twerkulator” Becomes City Girl’s 1st Solo Billboard Chart…
 3 hours ago
06.02.21
Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch Will Be Dropping New Music This…
 3 hours ago
06.02.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good…
 14 hours ago
06.02.21
I Wear My Bonnet On Meetings Because It…
 16 hours ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close