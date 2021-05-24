Diva’s Daily Dirt: Fantasia + Husband Welcome Their First Child Together

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia + Husband Welcome Their First Child Together

Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, just welcomed their first baby girl over the weekend, Keziah London Taylor. The Grammy Award winning singer posted an elephant themed maternity shoot explaining to fans why she decided on that particular theme:

This past November, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together during their live stream series, ‘Taylor Talks’. The pair have also been transparent about their struggle to get pregnant.

Congrats to the couple for keeping the faith and congrats on their new healthy bundle of joy!

Soulja Boy Confirms Bow Wow Verzuz Battle

Looks like fans are going to get a Bow Wow Verzuz Soulja Boy Verzuz battle after all!

On Saturday (May 22) Soulja boy announced on his official twitter page that the two mid-2000’s rap stars would be up next on the Verzuz roster.

Soulja Boy and Bow wow both hopped on an IG Live together and gave each other their flowers. Bow wow expressed how happy he is with this match up and revealed a few other names that had also been thrown in the conversation.

“I’m happy to celebrate with you cause I was telling Tim, I don’t know nobody … they was throwing O in there, I saw a lot of Omarion, but that’s my brother. He’s an R&B singer. I’d like to see O go against Mario, me personally.”

Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits 15 photos Launch gallery Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits 1. 1 of 15 2. 2 of 15 3. 3 of 15 4. 4 of 15 5. 5 of 15 6. 6 of 15 7. 7 of 15 8. 8 of 15 9. 9 of 15 10. 10 of 15 11. 11 of 15 12. 12 of 15 13. 13 of 15 14. 14 of 15 15. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits [caption id="attachment_974931" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Ben Rose / Getty[/caption] Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from VERZUZ or Triller, Soulja Boy has seemingly shared news of a battle between him and another fellow musical artist on Saturday (May 23). Big Draco says he and Bow Wow, or Shad Moss, will be locked in for a VERZUZ event, reportedly this coming July. Details aren’t known as of yet and we’re not even certain this is official, Soulja Boy let the cat out of the bag via his Twitter account Saturday afternoon. “Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official,” complete with a flame and eyeball emoji. Again, we want to reiterate that an official statement from Triller or VERZUZ has yet to go wide, and Bow Wow hasn’t confirmed the news via social media either, leaving some in Twitter in disbelief. There was chatter that Romeo Miller aka Lil Romeo was set to battle Bow Wow in the VERZUZ showdown, but opted out. An Instagram Live video chat between Soulja and Bow also seems to confirm this event happening on July 16, according to the clip shared via Twitter below. Again, we have not seen an official announcement as of this writing. https://twitter.com/noironlineorg_/status/1396178255019978753 However, there are a number of people who believe this event will be going on in the near future and might even make sense. Both men found fame in their younger days and have managed to maintain their careers in different aspects away from the music industry that formed them. We’ll update this post if more details emerge. For now, enjoy the reactions from Twitter below. — Photo: Getty

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Fantasia + Husband Welcome Their First Child Together was originally published on kysdc.com