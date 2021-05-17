Here’s How to Enter the Ohio Vax-A-Million $5 Million Drawing and the College Scholarship Drawing

Information has been released on how you can win a portion of the 5 million dollars being given away or a full-ride scholarship to a school of your choice in the state of Ohio. Everyone in the state that has received at least one of their COVID-19 vaccination shots is eligible to win one of these life-changing prizes, but there are a couple of steps that you need to take to make sure you qualify.

Five $1 Million dollar prizes will be given away starting on May 24th for people over the age of 18 that have been vaccinated. If your name is drawn as the winner you will have to prove that you have received at least one vaccination, through medical records and a validation process. Below are the qualifications to enter to win the $1 million prize giveaway. Qualifications for the $1 Million Prize Giveaway Must be an Ohio resident

Must be 18 years or older

Must have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination shot

Must sign up on the OH Vax-a-Million website to be in the drawing Winners will be paid in a lump sum and are responsible for paying the taxes on their prize. Five full-ride college scholarships will be given away starting on May 24th for people between the ages of 12-17 that have been vaccinated. If your name is drawn as the winner you will have to prove that you have received at least one vaccination, through medical records and a validation process. Below are the qualifications to enter to win the college tuition prize giveaway.

Qualifications for the College Scholarship Giveaway

Must be an Ohio resident

Must be between the ages of 12-17 years old

Must have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination shot

Must sign up on the OH Vax-a-Million website to be in the drawing

Winners will be announced on Wednesdays with drawings ending on June 21st. Funds will be managed through the Ohio College Advantage 529, the winner will pick what school they would like to attend in the state pending they have been accepted into the school of their choice.

If you would like to enter the OH Vax-a-Million drawing you may opt-in online starting May 18th or by calling 1-833-4-ASKODH

Winners will be announced starting on Wednesday, May 24th at 7:30 pm. Drawings will be held for five consecutive Wednesdays through June 21st all at the same time. You may enter the drawing any week in the giveaway period. To qualify for the next drawing, you need to sign up on the OH Vax-a-Million website (https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com) by least 1st COVID-19 vaccine by least 1st shot by 11:59 pm the Sunday before the drawing. Double entries will be eliminated and the process will be verified by the Ohio Lottery. You only have to enter once to qualify for all giveaways.