Fans React To JT & Lil Uzi Vert Magazine Cover

After keeping fans shielded from their relationship status for the first year of their coupledom, it looks like Uzi and JT have taken the next step in their love story, posing for a brand new magazine cover together as part of their first joint shoot. As reported by multiple blogs on Instagram, the couple will reportedly be on the cover of Arena Homme +, a fashion magazine for men. The two rappers stripped down to their underwear for the pictures, with JT caressing her man’s face and torso.

