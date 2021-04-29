Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Kim Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’ Coming Later This Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil Kim Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’ Coming Later This Year

Lil Kim is gearing up to tell her story, her way!

The legendary rapper told PEOPLE that she is getting ready to release a memoir later this year. The Brooklyn rapper teamed up with Kathy Landoli- author of God Save the Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop–for her authorial pursuit, appropriately titled The Queen Bee.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time. Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

Lil Kim without a doubt helped inspire the next generation of female rappers so we are so ready to finally hear her story in her own words.

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $500K For Nicole Young Legal Fees

Although these two are officially single, there is still so much to work through in the Dr. Dre vs. Nicole Young divorce.

The latest development in the complicated divorce is Dr. Dre being ordered to pay Young $500,000. The funds are set to go to Nicole Young’s legal fees. Dr. Dre has until May 7th to send over all of the schmoney!

Now do remember Young originally requested $5 million for attorney fees and $2 million in child support. The next court hearing is July 8th.

