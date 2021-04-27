The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Redman To Join Power Book II As Method Man’s Brother

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Krush Groove 2018

Scott Dudelson

Redman To Join Power Book II As Method Man’s Brother

 

Redman and Method will be reunited on the screen once again together after all!

 

Reports say Redman will be joining the cast of STARZ crime drama series, Power Book: II Ghost.

 

Now we’ve already got a glimpse of Method Man in action as defense attorney Davis Maclean and now it looks as though Redman will play the role of Maclean’s brother who is in prison, Theo Rollins.

 

With the introduction of Theo, the show will take us into a deeper look into Method Man’s character and what legal trouble he got into before pursuing a legal career.

 

Are you here for Redman joining the Power Book II: Ghost casts?

 

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Redman To Join Power Book II As Method Man’s Brother  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Martin Lawrence In Chicago
Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
Michaael B. Jordan Lauren London
Lauren London Talks Getting Back To Acting After…
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 12 hours ago
04.27.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…
 13 hours ago
04.27.21
Photos
Close