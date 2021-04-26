Jay-Z Talks Life In Lockdown, Family, & His Legacy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z did a rare interview with Sunday Times and talked about all the things going on with his life and career.

He has been busy during lockdown and has done things like launching his own cannabis brand and selling off half of his champagne brand Armand de Brignac to LVMH. He talked about what life has been like and He also asked about his legacy and how he wants to be remembered. He said, “I have no idea. I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

How should Jay-Z be remembered?

I

The 51-year-old rap mogul hopped on a Zoom call to discuss life in lockdown with Beyoncé and their three children.

“In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” says JAY-Z. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’”

“If anything came from this,” he says of the pandemic, “it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are.”

Read the entire interview below

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: