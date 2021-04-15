Who’s Cappin?! Ready Ron Denies DMX’s Claims He Exposed Rapper To Drugs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’re still mourning the loss of DMX and people are still cappin’. There is an interview circulating of Ready Ron denying the fact that he introduced DMX to crack without his acknowledgment. Lore’l is calling cap on everybody who claims that DMX was a great person but lacked to actually help him. Everybody has something to say when their loved one is dead and gone and Lore’l is getting it off her chest.

