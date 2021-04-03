DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.
According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.
He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.
X has had a long history with substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.
This story is developing, check back soon for updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
- Georgia GOP Blame Stacey Abrams After MLB Pulls All-Star Game Over Racist Voting Law
- Everything We Know About Noah Green, Suspect Who Killed Officer After Crash At U.S. Capitol
- Survivor’s Guilt: For Black People, Disconnecting From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Is Self-Care
- Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol
- The Lo Down: Bhad Bhabie Claims She Made $1M After OnlyFans Debut
- Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 20 As Mega Mentor
- ‘Pose’ Star Dominique Jackson Rips Mugler’s Virtual Runway
- Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post
- Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott Over Georgia Voting Law
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose was originally published on theboxhouston.com