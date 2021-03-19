Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Confirms Break Up With Quavo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie Confirms Break Up With Quavo

Looks like Saweetie has officially sent Quavo ‘Back To The Streets.’

The Bay Area rapper just addressed the swirling rumors that the rap couple had broken up amidst fans finding out they no longer followed each other on social media.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Well one thing for sure, Saweetie will be just fine because she already can’t get any finer. All that Birkin bag talk and didn’t equal loyalty or respect. Know your worth ladies.

Is Kanye The Richest Man Or Nah? Forbes Doesn’t Seem To Think So

Forbes says that they’ve done their calculations too and that Mr. Yeezy is not quite worth the $6.6 billion as claimed by Bloomberg. The initial story was that his sneaker brand, ‘Yeezy—as well as Yeezy Gap, which has yet to sell one stitch of clothing—have a combined value of as much as $4.7 billion. The publication mentioned, without going into full detail, an additional $1.7 billion in assets Well according to Forbes, “It’s not true, based on our calculations. Forbes estimates he’s worth less than a third of that, or $1.8 billion. That’s a big jump from last May when Forbes first pegged his net worth to be $1.3 billion, but nowhere near as much as the purported $6.6 billion. Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith remains the richest Black person in the U.S., worth an estimated $6 billion, while Aliko Dangote of Nigeria, worth $11.8 billion, is the richest Black person in the world. The bank made a number of assumptions based on projected future earnings, particularly for Yeezy Gap, which hasn’t even launched yet. Bank documents like this are well-known for painting best-possible-scenario future valuations.”

I mean…I guess? This is way out of our tax bracket but either way, Kanye is RICH RICH!

