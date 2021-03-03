According to NBC4i, A spokesman said Wednesday that Gov. Mike DeWine has no immediate plans to lift Ohio’s statewide mask mandate despite recent decisions to do so in Texas and other states.
Dan Tierney, the governor’s press secretary, said that even people who have been vaccinated could still transmit a weakened form of the coronavirus to someone at risk of a serious case of COVID-19.
Tierney said Ohioans still need to wear masks and socially distance until the state reaches a critical mass of people who have received the vaccine.
Texas and Mississippi have relaxed restrictions put in place because of the pandemic. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio’s Fourth District, in addition to former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, have questioned why Ohio’s orders remain in place.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/gov-mike-dewine-has-no-immediate-plans-to-lift-ohios-mask-mandate/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win A Chance to be a WIZ DJ for a Day!
- Win a Skyline Chili Gift Card
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- Governor DeWine Not Lifting Ohio’s Mask Mandate Anytime Soon
- Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Never Intended On Casting A White Actor In Cult Classic, ‘Coming To America’
- “Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT Gruesome Death Scene From Season Premiere *Spoilers*
- OHIO: School Teacher Fired After Telling Class the Cause of George Floyd’s Death was ‘Disputed’
- They Got Next: Black Filmmakers To Watch
- Ciara Shares ‘Up’ Challenge And It’s FIRRRRE
- Big Sean Reveals He Contemplated Suicide On Several Times
- The Jackson Water Crisis: Decades Of Disrepair, Disinvestment Frustrate Efforts To Restore Service In Mississippi
- Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins
- Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce
Governor DeWine Not Lifting Ohio’s Mask Mandate Anytime Soon was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com