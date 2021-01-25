Last year, The Morning Hustle and 300 Entertainment teamed up to find an independent artist with a song that speaks to what’s going on right now in our culture, and after nearly 3000 song submissions, weeks of listening and narrowing down the list, producer Sunny Dizzle who hails from Memphis, Tennessee took the crown with “Klikkk Klakkk” feat. Pyu & Champ.
Sunny Dizzle’s SteakSawse team, who received $5,000 and a streaming distribution deal their culture-winning song, just released a video for the moving track paying homage to Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Tamir Rice and more. Check it out below!
The Song Contest Winner: SteakSawse Drops Video For “Klikkk Klakkk” [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com