Trey Songz Arrested After Physical Altercation With Officers At Kansas City Chiefs’ Game

Trey Songz was arrested last night at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game and is facing a couple of charges.
TMZ reports that the altercation started after fans started to heckle Songz and he asked them to calm down. Sources say then the officer approached the R&B singer without warning and went after him. Witnesses say that Trey tried to defend himself after he was caught off guard when the officer started to get physical. Fans say that the cop was out of line.
A law enforcement source tells TMZ that Songz “was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, both misdemeanors and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony.”
He should be released later today. Check out some of the footage below.
Trey Songz arrested for assaulting an officer at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game https://t.co/WbUkQGTKQN pic.twitter.com/9tS2PuIR3m
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 25, 2021
