No Charges In Jacob Blake Case

 

 

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday announced they’ve decided against charging the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back seven times by Officer Rusten Sheskey, who opened fire when Blake leaned into his SUV. Blake’s three children, who were in the backseat, witnessed the incident.

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha police officer will face no criminal charges for shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back, an incident that touched off several days of intense protests against police and later unraveled into violent and deadly street clashes between demonstrators.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced in a Tuesday news conference that his office would not seek charges against Rusten Sheskey, the 31-year-old Kenosha police officer who has been on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice since the Aug. 23 shooting, which Blake survived.

