The Grammys Have Been Postponed

Grammy Awards Postponed
It has been confirmed that The Grammy Awards have been postponed.
According to sources, the show might be postponed to March 2021.
UPDATED: The Grammy Awards are being postponed until March 14 due to coronavirus-related concerns, a rep for the show confirms to Variety.
The show, which is scheduled to be hosted by “The Daily Show”‘s Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January 31st. The move is not entirely unexpected, as Variety has heard several confusing reports in recent days around performances scheduled for the show.
