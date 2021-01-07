Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Goes Platinum

Lil Baby’s powerful single “The Bigger Picture,” easily one of 2020’s most powerful tracks, has been officially certified platinum. One of last year’s most powerful and impactful songs, Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” became an instant fan-favorite upon its release. For one, it captured the sentiment that many were left feeling following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all the black people killed at the hands of police. And secondly, it showcased a different side of Lil Baby, one capable of introspection and sharp sociopolitical observation. Though easily one of hip-hop’s biggest superstars, “The Bigger Picture” captured the attention of even those generally disinterested in his average release.
White Terrorists Safely Taking Siege Of Capitol Highlights Policing Double Standard, Twitter Reacts
1. Yes, this is looting.
Trump supporters now LOOTING from the Capitol building. you have got to be kidding me. why even have officers at this point?what are they gonna do? oh yeah help them loot the paintings now i guess.#CapitolBuilding#whiteprivilege#Capitol pic.twitter.com/xKBYGVb3JJ— Neda (@poetic_women) January 6, 2021
2. The Ops were nowhere to be found.
Where were these guys today?— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 6, 2021
Or do they only show up when people of color are around.#whiteprivilege #Amerikka pic.twitter.com/IA2uZ6pliC
3. What's the difference?
What is the DC Penalty for Black ppl who simply break a metal barrier?— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 6, 2021
Ask the mother of #KaronHylton who was arrested by MPD two weeks ago. fir wanting answers for her dead son. Why is DC Police treating Black grieving mothers like this but not Capitol rioters? #WhitePrivilege https://t.co/XelQwqjP85
4.
The face of #whiteprivilege and treason. pic.twitter.com/MszBfzmtGk— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 6, 2021
5.
this aged well #whiteprivilege #Amerikkka #CapitolBuilding pic.twitter.com/edb7NRnW8F— genny gomez (@gennygomez_) January 6, 2021
6.
To Visually Show You The Differences.. #whiteprivilege #Trump pic.twitter.com/pcNnVtmxn5— Mari (@Marioun98) January 7, 2021
7.
Can we all agree now that #whiteprivilege is frighteningly real ? Although , not sure why it's dressed as Jamiroquai 😳 ? pic.twitter.com/GUNvPUGR3f— Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) January 6, 2021
8.
Those thugs need to be dealt with 🤧#WashingtonDC #whiteprivilege #DCRiots pic.twitter.com/ycYJifC3Jg— زاكاريا (@ZForZachariahh) January 6, 2021
9. Where is the lie?
My black kids won’t be able to safely wear a hoodie in their own community but these terrorists are able to walk calmly (and freely) around a Capitol they have forcibly overtaken.— Jahnisa (@SimplyJahnisa) January 6, 2021
This is America.#whiteprivilege #CapitolBuilding #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/vbbzoSe4Vp
10.
Remember when they thought KNEELING for black lives during the national anthem was disrespectful? #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/SyA1cxYKtx— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) January 6, 2021
11.
How Black people are watching the real thugs and terrorists at Capital Hill.... #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/eSLoErFq1t— It's Cinta (@MsTigerEyes) January 6, 2021
12.
US Capitol security when white people riot #WashingtonDC— Prosper (@Prosper458) January 6, 2021
#whiteprivilege #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/s2pn9bZ5uO
14.
all because they didn’t get their way... let this be BLACK folks tho. #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/b9VMNtdIRf— GS. (@_speakingofg) January 6, 2021