Texas native, Dj Chose is making major moves in the music industry!

During a recent interview with Nella D, Dj Chose gives insight on how he started off being a DJ in Houston, Texas, friendship with female rap sensation “Megan Thee Stallion who features on his hit single “Thick”, and being a producer.

DJ Chose wears many hats in the industry being a DJ, artist, & producer. He plans to go bigger in 2021!

Check out the full interview below.

