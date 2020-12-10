Elle DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19

More and more public figures and celebrities have been testing positive and/or dying from the COVID-19. Talk show host Elle DeGeneres announced via her Instagram account that she tested positive.
DeGeneres stated that she will be taking a hiatus from her show and everyone she has been in contact with has been notified. She also stated that she is currently feeling fine. It is not known if she has any underlying health conditions but we wish her well.
Here’s a list of other celebrities that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)
1. Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus
BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier this week and is isolating, according to people familiar with the matter https://t.co/3FB7z2axmX— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 20, 2020
2. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns tests positive for COVID-19
Statement from the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/egvUCCW3lk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020
3. Gospel Singer Fred Hammond reveals he has coronavirus.
4. Rapper Joe Budden reveals he has COVID
So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule.— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 29, 2020
5. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19
Breaking: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, per @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/0raw4U0CY0— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2020
8. Trey Songz tests positive for COVID-19
9. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19.
Cam Newton shares his appreciation for the well wishes he's received since testing positive for COVID-19 🙏— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2020
(via @CameronNewton) pic.twitter.com/8bRlrzvIcY
10. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for the coronavirus.
BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
11. Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey tests positive for the coronavirus.
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
12. Kellyanne Conway, Former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
13. Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has tested positive for COVID-19.
Claudia Conway just announced on TikTok that she’s positive for COVID-19.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 4, 2020
Her mother hid her diagnosis and infected her.
14. Bill Stepien, Trump's new campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Letter from Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, to staff confirming COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/KTPSKNN4gm— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020
15. Karoline Leavitt, White House assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
This is accurate. White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt both have coronavirus, I’m told. Other mid-level staffers have tested positive, too, in recent days. https://t.co/dDCMJHDZ0b— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
16. Chad Gilmartin, White House principal assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
.@ABC News has learned Chad Gilmartin a member of the White House press shop also is positive. Sources tell us test came back positive over the weekend.— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 5, 2020
17. Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But, after finding out he had the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date, the Wisconsin Republican still chose to attend an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner that evening. https://t.co/6SsvlEFfH7— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 5, 2020
18. Republican North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis Tests Positive For COVID-19
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
19. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19
20. Assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, Tests Positive For COVID-19
NEW: Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VA7TQfEnW7 pic.twitter.com/NGofK77CjL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2020
21. White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
23. Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
23 of 89
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
24. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus
On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020
We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw
25. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
26. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
27.27 of 89
28. Reality TV Star Natalie Nunn in the hospital due to COVID-19
29. Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-19
29 of 89
32. Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’32 of 89
35. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos35 of 89
39. Atlanta, GA Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
42. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador
43. Shereé Whitfield
48. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
49. Patrick Ewing
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
52. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications
54. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell
I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! - Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz— Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020
55. BabyFace
56. BeBe Winans
57. P!NK and son Jameson
58. Rapper YNW Melly
59. Chris Cuomo
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
60. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
61. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
62. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
63. Prince Charles
65. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
66. Slim Thug
67. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
68. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
70. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
71. Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
72. Andy Cohen
73. Marcus Smart
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
74. Sean Payton
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
75. Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
76. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
77. Idris Elba
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
78. Rudy Gobert
79. Doris Burke
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
80. Tom Hanks
81. Rita Wilson
82. Donovan Mitchell
83. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
84. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
85. Olga Kurylenko
86. Actress Anna Camp
87. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
89. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
