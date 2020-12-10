CLOSE
Coronavirus
Elle DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19

More and more public figures and celebrities have been testing positive and/or dying from the COVID-19.  Talk show host Elle DeGeneres announced via her Instagram account that she tested positive.

DeGeneres stated that she will be taking a hiatus from her show and everyone she has been in contact with has been notified.  She also stated that she is currently feeling fine.  It is not known if she has any underlying health conditions but we wish her well.

Here’s a list of other celebrities that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

[caption id="attachment_4031194" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: B. Roth/WENN for Tine Publicity / WENN[/caption] Ellen Degeneres took to social media to announce she has tested positive for coronaviurs. Hit the gallery below for the latest list of political figures, athletes, and celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIn_dJxh13G/?igshid=acwohvxn8lcj Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

 

 

Elle DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19

