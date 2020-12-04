Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ashanti and Keyshia Face Off In The Next VERZUZ

Ashanti and Keyshia Face Off In The Next VERZUZ

Just like that, we have the official word that the next Verzuz battle will be December 12th starring Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

Whew. Get your vocals ready! The 20 for 20 hit for hit battle kicks off at 8PM EST next Saturday. Sponsored by Ciroc and Apple music. We hate to ask but it’s a must: WHO YOU GOT?

SASHA OBAMA COULD MAKE $8 Mill A Year As A Social Media Influencer

Looks like every time she’s minding her own business with her friends having fun on TikTok, she starts trending. According to reports, the 19-year-old has the potential to gain 2 million followers in a week and 10 million within her first year if she ever decided to get her own TikTok. The CEO of a leading influencer-marketing agency also says Sasha Obama could be raking in about $8 Million annually just off of endorsements alone . Whew. Sasha…are you sure you don’t want to be an influence sis? Either way, we understand and love her anyway!

