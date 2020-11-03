CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Take Care: Drake Recovering From Knee Surgery

Gotta send prayer hands to the 6 God for a healthy recovery before the album drop.

(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fans are sending well wishes to Drake after finding out about his serious knee injury. 

On Saturday (Oct. 31), the rapper shared two photos on Instagram Story of his visibly swollen knee securely strapped into a leg brace, sparking a fury of speculation on social media. 

The first image revealed his elevated leg in dim lighting with the succinct caption, “New challenge unlocked.” 

The Toronto native deleted the image and posted a new one, this time with better lighting to show off a Louis Vuitton blanket resting under the leg accompanied by a more inspirational caption.  “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he said with Netflix paused in the background. “Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

According to Billboard, a spokesperson for the “Furthest Thing” rapper confirmed his knee surgery but offered no additional information about the procedure, the extent of the injury, or when it occurred.

Despite the lack of information about the state of his health, concerned fans concluded he tore his ACL and sought surgery to repair it. 

On his birthday (Oct. 24), Drake announced that his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy won’t be ready until sometime in January 2021. Hopefully, Drizzy will be fully recovered by that time.

Check out the trailer for the new album below. 

View this post on Instagram

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Take Care: Drake Recovering From Knee Surgery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Take Care: Drake Recovering From Knee Surgery
 10 hours ago
11.03.20
15 items
Pimped: Donald Trump Referred To Lil Pump As…
 12 hours ago
11.03.20
City Girls JT Young Miami
Lil Uzi Vert Posts Pic Of Him &…
 22 hours ago
11.02.20
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Having A…
 23 hours ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close