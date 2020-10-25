Jay-Z Introduces New Cannabis Brand

A year after adding cannabis mogul to his resume, Jay-Z has debuted his new marijuana line: Monogram.

A tease of the brand on a new website and Instagram reads, “Monogram seeks to redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with its “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”

It’s not known when or where consumers will be able to get their hands on Monogram just yet.

Besides Hova, Wiz Khalifa, Freddie Gibbs, and Juicy J have all lent their names to signature strains, while Snoop Dogg blazed the trail in 2015 with Leafs by Snoop.

To boost his new endeavor, Jay-Z has debuted a new TIDAL playlist, Monogram: Sounds from the Grow Room, which features artists like Fela Kuti, Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, Outkast, Rihanna, and more.

Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” Jay said in 2019 when he announced his new role with Caliva. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good, and bring people along the way.”

