CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jennifer Aniston Has Message For Kanye Voters

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Jennifer Aniston has some strong words for those thinking of casting their vote for Kanye West this election season.

Shetook part in the political process on Friday morning, exercising her rights by dropped off a mail-in ballot.

In the Instagram caption, Aniston endorses the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign, saying that they are a “Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Adding a PS to the post, Aniston throws shade at Yeezy’s supporters, writing, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

TMZ

Jen explains her vote like this … “a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

She’s urging voters to consider the implications in the election … suggesting if Donald Trump wins re-election, it will hurt our nation’s daughters, minority groups, elderly folks with illnesses and on and on.

Jen says the future of our country and the world is on the ballot and the election is all about voting for equal human rights, love and decency.

Lots of folks consider a vote for Kanye a vote for Trump, and Jen says … “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Has ANOTHER New Job!
 34 mins ago
10.24.20
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019
Summer Walker & London On Da Track “Officially”…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
11 items
Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His…
 2 days ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close