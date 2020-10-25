Jennifer Aniston Has Message For Kanye Voters

Jennifer Aniston has some strong words for those thinking of casting their vote for Kanye West this election season.

Shetook part in the political process on Friday morning, exercising her rights by dropped off a mail-in ballot.

In the Instagram caption, Aniston endorses the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign, saying that they are a “Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Adding a PS to the post, Aniston throws shade at Yeezy’s supporters, writing, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Jen explains her vote like this … “a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.” wins re-election, it will hurt our nation’s daughters, minority groups, elderly folks with illnesses and on and on. She’s urging voters to consider the implications in the election … suggesting if Donald Trump wins re-election, it will hurt our nation’s daughters, minority groups, elderly folks with illnesses and on and on. Jen says the future of our country and the world is on the ballot and the election is all about voting for equal human rights, love and decency. Lots of folks consider a vote for Kanye a vote for Trump, and Jen says … “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

