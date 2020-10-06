CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Trey Songz Gives”Back Home” Tracklist

Trey Songz

Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

Amid a recent Coronavirus diagnosis,Trey Songz moves forward with the upcoming release of his new album, Back Home. With the album slated to arrive on Friday, Trey has decided to give fans a quick preview of what they’re in for today, with the release of the album’s tracklist.

Back Home Tracklist

1. Be My Guest

2. Save It

3. Hands On

4. Lost & Found

5. Circles

6. Round & Round

7. Two Ways

8. Hit Different

9. Cats Got My Tongue

10. Back Home feat. Summer Walker

11. On Top Of Me

12. On Call feat. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Nobody’s Watchin

14. Sleepless Nights feat. Davido

15. GLA

16. Rain feat. Swae Lee

17. Tug of War

18. All This Love

19. OG Lovelude

20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times

21. I Know A Love

22. NoahLove

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

15 photos Launch gallery

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

Continue reading SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

[caption id="attachment_912692" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Drake's penchant for kiss and tell in his lyrics might have ruined his friendship with TDE songstress SZA...forever. While fans thoroughly listened to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode 2, one song, in particular, is garnering a lot of attention. On the track, Mr. Right Now, Drake used his guest appearance on the song to reveal that he dated SZA a decade ago. On the new 21 Savage record, he rapped: "Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4RmrWhQxrM&feature=emb_title It would seem Drake revisiting the past rubbed SZA the wrong way, and she has reportedly unfollowed Champagne Papi on Instagram. Also, fans immediately began to put two and two together, focusing on the age gap between the two artists concluding that Drizzy was about 22-years-old and SZA was either 17 or 18. Some fans we're not feeling that at all because that could mean that Drake was dating the "Weekend" crafter when she was underage. https://twitter.com/YungJayy_/status/1312092525570781187?s=20 Keep in mind, Twitter was on Drake's ass when Stranger Things' star Millie Bobbi Brown revealed that she has a "lovely friendship" with the Toronto native and that he gave her advice on boys and sending her "I miss you text messages." Brown would go on to downplay the concerns. Looks like Drake might have lost a really good friend in SZA. We're sure if he says sorry, he could patch things up with her. You can peep more reactions to Drake being a chatty patty in the gallery below. — Photo: David Crotty / Getty

trey songz

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Urban One Honors VIP Lounge
Chance The Rapper Speaks On Why He Turned…
 16 mins ago
10.06.20
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott’s ‘Franchise’ No. 1 on Hot 100
 23 mins ago
10.06.20
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Gives”Back Home” Tracklist
 30 mins ago
10.06.20
Sza Soul Train music Awards
SZA Confirms Her & Drake Dated
 22 hours ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close