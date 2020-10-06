Trey Songz Gives”Back Home” Tracklist

Amid a recent Coronavirus diagnosis,Trey Songz moves forward with the upcoming release of his new album, Back Home. With the album slated to arrive on Friday, Trey has decided to give fans a quick preview of what they’re in for today, with the release of the album’s tracklist.
Back Home Tracklist
1. Be My Guest
2. Save It
3. Hands On
4. Lost & Found
5. Circles
6. Round & Round
7. Two Ways
8. Hit Different
9. Cats Got My Tongue
10. Back Home feat. Summer Walker
11. On Top Of Me
12. On Call feat. Ty Dolla $ign
13. Nobody’s Watchin
14. Sleepless Nights feat. Davido
15. GLA
16. Rain feat. Swae Lee
17. Tug of War
18. All This Love
19. OG Lovelude
20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times
21. I Know A Love
22. NoahLove
