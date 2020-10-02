Donald Glover Secretly Welcomed 3rd Baby During Pandemic

Donald Glover became a dad for the third time as he and Michelle White welcomed their third child together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor/rapper revealed the happy news during a profile in GQ, explaining that his son, who is named after his father (Donald Glover Sr.), was born during the pandemic, and right around the time George Floyd was killed. He told the magazine:

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus. Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father… I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

