Michael Vick Helps Felons Vote

Back in 2011, Michael Vick went to vote in Florida and found out he couldn’t. That’s because he had a felony on his record. He addressed the process he had to undergo to be able to vote in the documentary miniseries. More Than A Vote. More Than A Vote is the organization headed up by LeBron James to get people registered to vote and to make polling places more accessible.

“I found out because I had a felony on my record that I couldn’t vote,” Vick recalled in the first episode of the documentary miniseries by More Than a Vote, the political empowerment organization spearheaded by LeBron James. “That was just one of the things I did not know was taken away from me once I was incarcerated and got a felony on my record.”

“Vick Votes: A More Than a Vote Vlog” chronicles Vick’s journey as he navigates the voting rights restoration process. It’s the latest initiative by the group, which also is helping with the procurement of arenas as early voting sites, particularly in states in which access to voting venues and early voting have been restricted.

