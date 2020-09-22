Travis Scott “Franchise” Drops This Week

Travis Scott unveils the cover art for “Franchise,” via his Instagram account confirming the single drops this week.

It’s been 2 years since the Scott reign began. Though he had already made a name for himself by the time Rodeo came out, it’s Astroworld that opened up the doors for collaborations with many of the corporations and brands that he’s been associated with. His latest deal with McDonald’s turned him into the first celebrity since Michael Jordan to have their own collaboration with the corporation.